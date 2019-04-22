|
|
NORTHPORT - Samuel Lynn, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away April 19, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bud Sullivan officiating, and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sue Lynn; mother, Eula Lynn Alexander; father, Walter Lynn; brother, Eugene Lynn; and sister, Lenora Dockery.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Hester (Charles) and Rebecca Jackson (Chris); son, Clayton Lynn (Tina); sister, Betty Ann Cosby; grandchildren, Terri Lackey, Christy Edgeworth, Joseph and Christopher Lynn, Kayla Boone-Davis, Blade Cooper, Brooke Melton and Melanie Harbin; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Lynn, Blade Cooper, Joseph Lynn, W. J. Lafoy, Elbert Elmore, Anthony Dockery, Hunter Boone-Davis and Wade Morrison.
Honorary pallbearers are Dwight Hamner; Lannie, R.L., and Buck Ellison and families; friends and neighbors of Highway 171; Dowell Phillips; staff and friends of North River Assisted Living; Tony and Tina Terry; Ronald and Cathy Johnson; Hospice of West Alabama; Amedisys Home Health; and a very special thank you to his cousin, W.J. Lafoy (his Hardee's buddy), Bud and Shirley Sullivan and Rachel Pinkerton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
