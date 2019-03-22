Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Pine Ridge Cemetery
Samuel R. Robinson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Samuel R. Robinson, age 58, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 noon at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. Rev. Rickey McKinney will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. Samuel R. Richardson will be held on today, March 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019
