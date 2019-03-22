|
TUSCALOOSA - Samuel R. Robinson, age 58, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 noon at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. Rev. Rickey McKinney will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. Samuel R. Richardson will be held on today, March 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019