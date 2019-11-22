|
|
NORTHPORT - Samuel R. Scott, age 24, of Northport, Ala., died November 10, 2019 in Livingston, Ala. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 22, 2019