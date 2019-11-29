|
|
ALBANY, GA. - Samuel Sanders, Sr., 68, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Albany, Ga. surrounded by family. Samuel was born September 11, 1951 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moore; mother, Odessa Sanders; brother, Willie Sanders; and sister, Doretha Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Sanders; his sons, Samuel Jr., Stephen and Brandon; siblings, George Sanders Jr., Jerome Sanders, Sandra Lawson, Wayne Sanders, Michael Sanders, Darnesha Perkins, Mary Perkins, Ramona Perkins, and Corey Rhodes; brothers-in-law, Burt Brown, Leon Brown, Jesse Brown and Roderick Brown; four aunts, Shelley Ryan, Annie T. Bishop, Marybell Rice, and Amanda Moore; two uncles, Parker Moore and Lee Moore; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Affectionately known as "Bro (Bruh)", Samuel proudly served his country with 17 years in the United States Marine Corps. Anyone that knows him, knows that he loved the Semper Fi brotherhood. He also served as a Freemason in the Pride of Albany 360. Samuel valued life and was an extraordinary example of strength, determination, and focus.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 29, 2019