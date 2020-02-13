|
NORTHPORT - Sandra Bush "Sandy", age 54, gained her heavenly wings on February 7, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bush; and her mother, Faye George.
Survivors include her son, Jeremy Hooper and his wife Samantha; her stepchildren, Kimberly Geer, Stan Bush, Kelly and Melissa Bush, Ashley Phillips, and Merily and Bob Ray; grandchildren, Cody Geer, Brennan Bush, Bailey (Jesse) Reach, Parker Bush, Austin Bush, Adrianna (Logan) Foster, Roman (Jordan), Robert, and Ryan Phillips, Chase Smith (Senecca), Ethan and Aubrey Ray, Jaci Plott, Bradyen Copeland, Savanna, Ava, and Natalie Hooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include: Cody Geer, Austin Bush, Brennon Bush, Parker Bush, Roman Phillips, Rob Phillips, Ryan Phillips, Chase Smith and Ethan Ray.
Honorary pallbearers include: East McFarland Baptist Church, the Booth family (Patty), Teresa Smalley and Family, Melesa Bell-White and family, past Employees of NHS facilities, 7 South DCH Regional, Total Joint Unit at Northport Medical Center, and Huntington neighbors.
Sandy was a loving mother, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and "Me-Me". She was a caring and compassionate registered nurse and loved taking care of others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also took great pleasure in making memories with her grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2020