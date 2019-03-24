|
|
TUSCALOOSA - On March 17th, 2019 Sandra Faye Henry Baker passed away peacefully with her two children by her side.
She is survived by her two children Kelly (Henry Budd) and Jack (Lora); her two grandchildren, Zach and Chesa; and her three siblings, Ronnie Henry, Sally Williamson, and Sue Hollingsworth.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emmett Henry and sister, Deda Claire.
Sandra was actively involved in Pride, The Phoenix House, A Woman's Place, Easter Seals and West Alabama Aids Outreach. Sandra worked in the public defender's office for almost 40 years and enjoyed helping people with substance abuse issues. Her friends and those who knew her would attest to her crazy personality, love for animals, zest for life, and being a wonderful giving person.
Her celebration of life will be held on April 1st, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Drish House in Tuscaloosa located at 2300 17th Street.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Sandra Baker Pride Scholarship Fund, PRIDE 2009 Paul W Bryant Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35301 or the UAB O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center- WTI 210 1720 2nd Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35294.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 24, 2019