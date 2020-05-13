Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-3083
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Miracle Baptist
LaVergne, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Hendon Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Hendon Bradley Obituary
LAVERGNE, TENN. - Sandra Hendon Bradley, age 76, died April 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. A memorial will be 2 p.m. on May 23, 2020 at Miracle Baptist in LaVergne, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hollis B. and Evelyn Hendon; sister, Genelle Hendon Spivey; son, Marc Woods.
Survivors include son, Tommy Woods (Angie) of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Tara Goodman of LaVergne, Tenn.; sisters, Cheree Causey (Jim) of Tuscaloosa and Holly Denenny (Marvin) of Madison; aunt, Anita Billingsley; grandchildren, Amanda Betts (John), Alexis Elkins (Sam), Mia Goodman (Bryon), Haylee, Brianna, Marie, Arionna, Kennon Goodman, Layne and Caiti Phillips; great-grandchildren, Jesiah and Liberty Betts; and special family, Sue Beauchamp and Lynn Zeanah.
Born November 20, 1943 in Decatur, Ala., Sandra learned from the sacrifice and hard work demonstrated by her parents. She worked for former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley. In Nashville, she worked for Thomas Nelson Publishing and Harper Collins Christian Publishing where she worked with authors before retiring in 2018. Sandra volunteered her musical talents to law enforcement personnel ministry, and served on the board of the LaVergne Public Library.
Sandra was a gifted pianist who accepted the call to serve as a church pianist. She recorded gospel CDs and would gladly share them with churches or individuals who wished to enjoy her music. She lived God's purpose in her life and used beautiful piano music to bring others closer to God.
She truly was "Big Mommie" to her family and others whose lives she influenced through her career and life of Christian service. Please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -