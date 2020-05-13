|
|
LAVERGNE, TENN. - Sandra Hendon Bradley, age 76, died April 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. A memorial will be 2 p.m. on May 23, 2020 at Miracle Baptist in LaVergne, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hollis B. and Evelyn Hendon; sister, Genelle Hendon Spivey; son, Marc Woods.
Survivors include son, Tommy Woods (Angie) of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Tara Goodman of LaVergne, Tenn.; sisters, Cheree Causey (Jim) of Tuscaloosa and Holly Denenny (Marvin) of Madison; aunt, Anita Billingsley; grandchildren, Amanda Betts (John), Alexis Elkins (Sam), Mia Goodman (Bryon), Haylee, Brianna, Marie, Arionna, Kennon Goodman, Layne and Caiti Phillips; great-grandchildren, Jesiah and Liberty Betts; and special family, Sue Beauchamp and Lynn Zeanah.
Born November 20, 1943 in Decatur, Ala., Sandra learned from the sacrifice and hard work demonstrated by her parents. She worked for former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley. In Nashville, she worked for Thomas Nelson Publishing and Harper Collins Christian Publishing where she worked with authors before retiring in 2018. Sandra volunteered her musical talents to law enforcement personnel ministry, and served on the board of the LaVergne Public Library.
Sandra was a gifted pianist who accepted the call to serve as a church pianist. She recorded gospel CDs and would gladly share them with churches or individuals who wished to enjoy her music. She lived God's purpose in her life and used beautiful piano music to bring others closer to God.
She truly was "Big Mommie" to her family and others whose lives she influenced through her career and life of Christian service. Please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 13, 2020