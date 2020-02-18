Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430

Sandra Surtees Williamson Lavender Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Surtees Williamson Lavender Hicks Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Sandra Surtees Williamson Lavender Hicks, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020. Visitation with the family will be held in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Sandra was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Thomas and Kate Surtees. Sandra was a graduate of The University of Alabama, married James B. Williamson, II. Sandra and Jim had three children; Kathryn, Allen and Jim. Widowed in 1978, she then married Louie Lavender. Then after many years with Louie, she was widowed a second time and married Granville Hicks. Again, after many years with Granville, she was widowed for a third and final time. Sandra was always a loving and devoted wife.
Sandra lived a life dedicated to God and set an exemplary example. She loved her family unconditionally, and always thought of others before herself. She was a devoted and long-time member of First United Methodist Church, taught and was President of the Lee Sunday School class many different times, sang in the choir for many years. Her laugh was infectious. She loved to garden, played bridge several times a week, played piano, a voracious reader, was a wonderful cook, everyone loved her homemade peanut brittle. She was the best mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt and friend EVER! We all loved her and will miss her dearly.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tom and Kate Surtees; her husbands, James B. Williamson, II, Louie Lavender and Granville Hicks; and her grandson, Robert Lee.
Sandra is survived by her three children, Kathryn Lee (Rick), Allen Williamson (Christine) and Jim Williamson III (Chris); her five grandchildren, Nick Williamson (Julie), Rachael Williamson, Sydney Williamson, Shelby Williamson and Thomas Lee; four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Cheyenne, Alanna and Logan Williamson; a sister, Emily Allen (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra's ashes will be interred at First United Methodist Church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, Arts 'n Autism, or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now