TUSCALOOSA - Sandra Surtees Williamson Lavender Hicks, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020. Visitation with the family will be held in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Sandra was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Thomas and Kate Surtees. Sandra was a graduate of The University of Alabama, married James B. Williamson, II. Sandra and Jim had three children; Kathryn, Allen and Jim. Widowed in 1978, she then married Louie Lavender. Then after many years with Louie, she was widowed a second time and married Granville Hicks. Again, after many years with Granville, she was widowed for a third and final time. Sandra was always a loving and devoted wife.
Sandra lived a life dedicated to God and set an exemplary example. She loved her family unconditionally, and always thought of others before herself. She was a devoted and long-time member of First United Methodist Church, taught and was President of the Lee Sunday School class many different times, sang in the choir for many years. Her laugh was infectious. She loved to garden, played bridge several times a week, played piano, a voracious reader, was a wonderful cook, everyone loved her homemade peanut brittle. She was the best mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt and friend EVER! We all loved her and will miss her dearly.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tom and Kate Surtees; her husbands, James B. Williamson, II, Louie Lavender and Granville Hicks; and her grandson, Robert Lee.
Sandra is survived by her three children, Kathryn Lee (Rick), Allen Williamson (Christine) and Jim Williamson III (Chris); her five grandchildren, Nick Williamson (Julie), Rachael Williamson, Sydney Williamson, Shelby Williamson and Thomas Lee; four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Cheyenne, Alanna and Logan Williamson; a sister, Emily Allen (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra's ashes will be interred at First United Methodist Church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, Arts 'n Autism, or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020