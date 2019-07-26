|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Sandra Wedgeworth Pride Partlow died peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. She was 76. Visitation will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Mrs. Pride Partlow was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard Fletcher Pride, Jr. of Tuscaloosa; and her parents, Mildred Malone and Coleman Dee Wedgeworth.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Rufus Cornelius Partlow of Tuscaloosa; sister, Linda Wedgeworth Duckworth of Tuscaloosa; three children, Sandra Marie Pride Shaw of Baton Rouge, La., Mary Dee Pride Patrick of Birmingham, Ala. and Richard Fletcher Pride, III of Orlando, Fla.; and seven grandchildren, Thomas Matthew Shaw, Sandra Malone Shaw and Catherine Auxford Shaw of Baton Rouge, La., Stephen Pride Snow of Dallas, Texas, Mary Fletcher Snow of Birmingham, Ala., and Isabelle Elizabeth Pride and Richard Fletcher Pride, IV of Orlando, Fla.
Mrs. Pride Partlow was born in Tuscaloosa on October 31, 1942. She attended Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama. A talented artist, her oil paintings were shown in galleries in Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, and California. She attended the Scottsdale Artists' School, where her work was selected to appear in the ""Best and Brightest Juried Fine Art Show"" and she was a best of show winner in the West Alabama Arts Council Juried Show. Mrs. Pride Partlow was an enthusiastic art teacher who held workshops in Alabama and North Carolina. She was an advocate for other artists and enjoyed sharing their work in her gallery, The Gallery Off Main in Northport, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa to support the Visual Art Outreach Programming in local schools.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 26 to July 28, 2019