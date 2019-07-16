|
GORDO - Sanson Clayson "Bill" Sutton, age 89, of Gordo, Ala. died July 14, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Kennie Hill Church with Bro. Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Sutton; his son, Lewis; his parents and siblings, James, Lucille, Harvey and Leon.
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Smith (Gewin) of Tuscaloosa and Frances McCool (Randy) of Tuscaloosa; son, Jerry Sutton (Jamelle) of Gordo; two sisters, Reoma and Reada; brother, Edgar; six grandchildren, Tod, Mark, Drake, Scott, Amy and Brett; nine great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and friend, Arneeder Gartman.
Bill was born October 17, 1929 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Charlie A. Sutton and Etta Walker Sutton. He was a member of Kennie Hill Church and an avid outdoors man. Bill spent his life in the logging industry and as a cattleman.
"Paw Paw" will be remembered as a good, generous, always willing to help others, and a hard-working man who loved his family.
Pallbearers will be Drake, Scott, Tod, Brett, David, Sage, Terry and Tony.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 16, 2019