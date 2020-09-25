Sara Clyde RichardsonNorthport - Sara Clyde Richardson, age 92, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Albert Lyles officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.Born on June 15, 1928, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Snider; sons, Gary Richardson and Don Richardson.She is survived by sons, Ken Richardson (Rita) and Mike Richardson (Donna); daughter-in-law, Kennetha Richardson; grandchildren, Rob (McCall) Richardson, Shea (Chris) Wright, Todd Richardson, Nick (Holly) Richardson and Hunter (Jana) Richardson; and ten great-grandchildren.Maw Maw was a member of Flatwoods Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She raised four sons to be respectful and kind men. Even through burying her husband and two sons, her faith never waivered. Her legacy of giving and putting others first is an example for us all. She will be missed, but we find comfort in that she is healed and with our Lord and Savior.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Rob, Todd, Nick, Hunter, Chris and great-grandson, Logan Wright.