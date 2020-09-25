1/
Sara Clyde Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Clyde Richardson
Northport - Sara Clyde Richardson, age 92, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Albert Lyles officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Born on June 15, 1928, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Snider; sons, Gary Richardson and Don Richardson.
She is survived by sons, Ken Richardson (Rita) and Mike Richardson (Donna); daughter-in-law, Kennetha Richardson; grandchildren, Rob (McCall) Richardson, Shea (Chris) Wright, Todd Richardson, Nick (Holly) Richardson and Hunter (Jana) Richardson; and ten great-grandchildren.
Maw Maw was a member of Flatwoods Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She raised four sons to be respectful and kind men. Even through burying her husband and two sons, her faith never waivered. Her legacy of giving and putting others first is an example for us all. She will be missed, but we find comfort in that she is healed and with our Lord and Savior.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Rob, Todd, Nick, Hunter, Chris and great-grandson, Logan Wright.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved