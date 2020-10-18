Sara Rebecca (Becky) Moore
Tuscaloosa - Sara Rebecca (Becky) Moore, 77, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away on October 17, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Herbert Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Moore; and parents, Luke and Sally Moore.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Sally Moore.
