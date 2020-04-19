|
LAUREL, MISS. - Sarah Johnson Twiddy, "Sally", a long-time resident of Laurel, Miss., passed on April 13, 2020 at the age of 75 in her home surrounded by her family.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Thomas Earle Johnson; and mother, Mary Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; her brother, Thomas Earle Johnson Jr.; and her stepmother, Francis McFarland Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Twiddy; her daughter, Angie Kincaid Storms-Queirolo; her son-in-law, Peter Queirolo; and grandson, Cruz Queirolo, of Tallahassee, Fla.; extended family and a multitude of wonderful friends.
Sally was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on December 29, 1944. She graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She lived in Valdosta, Ga. and Pensacola, Fla. before relocating to Laurel, Miss. with her husband Charles and daughter Angie in 1979. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife and friend and was loved by all who knew her. She loved the beach and Alabama football. Sally was an animal lover and advocate. She was a very active member in her church, First United Methodist Church of Laurel, and treasured the ability to sing in its choir.
Sally was an Executive Secretary at Sanderson Farms in the General Office for 30 years and was a vital part of the Sanderson Farms family.
Her infectious laugh and sweet and giving heart will be missed by us all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory to your local animal shelter.
A celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020