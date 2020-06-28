Sarah Alice Christian
EUTAW - Sarah Alice Christian, age 87, passed away on June 24, 2020, at the Greene County Nursing Home in Eutaw, Ala. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. from Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, A Dignity Provider, handling arrangements.
Ms. Christian was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward and Leila Reynolds; and her siblings, Era, Joe, Yerman, Tate, Andrew, Raymond and Jack Neal Reynolds.
She is survived by her two sons, Ernest "Neal" Christian and Robert Edward Christian; and one grandson, David Edwin Christian.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
