BROOKWOOD - Sarah E. White, age 81, of Brookwood, Ala., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Tony Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memory Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Sarah was born October 2, 1937 in Tuscaloosa County to the late Troy and Sadie Parsons; step-mother, Ruby Lee Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Roy Mack White; and son, Frank Joe Kizziah.
Sarah is survived by her beloved twin sister, Sadie Callison of Brookwood; grandson, Dustin Joe Kizziah; great-grandsons, Logan, Dawson and Gavin Kizziah of Panama City, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gary Grace, Dustin Kizziah, Tony White, Earl White, Rick McWhorter and Michael McWhorter.
Special thanks to church family and friends of Little Hurricane Baptist Church and Christian Union Church.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Warren and Staff, ComfortCare Hospice of Tuscaloosa and friends of Brookwood and Howton communities.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory to ComfortCare Hospice of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 17, 2019