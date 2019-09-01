Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
DUNCANVILLE - Sarah Hubbard, age 83, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away August 30, 2019. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ray Hallman officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer E. Hubbard.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita Hubbard Box (Timothy); son, Donald E. Hubbard (Nancy); brother, Lynn Ray Richie; grandchildren, Ashley Squires (Blake), Aaron Box, Brandi Hobson (Michael), Sherri Frazier (Jacob) and Jeremy Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Caleb Squires, Gracie Squires, Jacob Hobson, Landon Hobson, Kelsie Hobson, Brenton Hubbard, Annastyn Brayko, Waylen Frazier and Eli Frazier.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 1, 2019
