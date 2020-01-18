|
|
SULLIGENT - Sarah Jo Spearman, a loving Christian, daughter, wife, mother, and friend to many, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Birmingham.
Mrs. Spearman was born on December 7, 1934, to Billy Burke and Azell Collier Box at the Box family home of her paternal grandparents, Dr. William Lyles Box and Josie Woods Box, located in the Bedford Community of Lamar County, Ala.
Mrs. Spearman was a 1953 graduate of Lamar County High School in Vernon. She then attended Florence State Teachers College (University of North Alabama) in Florence where she graduated in 1957. She taught school for 31 years at Vernon Elementary School and Sulligent Elementary School. In 1969, she returned to college to obtain a Master's degree in library science at Mississippi State University. The newly obtained degree allowed her to become the first librarian at Vernon Elementary School, a job she dearly loved.
In 1957, she married James W. Spearman, and they built a loving life together for 41 years.
She enjoyed traveling and family. Whether it was a trip with J.W. to business seminars somewhere around the world or a family trip, she was always ready to see and learn new things.
Family meant everything to her. She loved to host family get-togethers and cook for everyone. She had daily calls with her three children and stayed closely connected with the lives of her children and grandchildren, which were the joy of her life. She always looked forward to visits from her brother and sister along with their families.
Mrs. Spearman was a lifelong and active member of New Home United Methodist Church, which was founded nearly 200 years ago by her ancestors. As one of the last few members attending New Home UMC, she achieved her goal of not allowing the church to close on her watch.
She was also an active member in several groups over life. Among those were Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional educational society, Lamar County Retired Teachers Association, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a board member of the Northwest Alabama Regional Library for over 30 years.
Mrs. Spearman loved her church, her family, and her friends. She lived her faith daily.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents, along with her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Box Stranforth and Mel Stanforth; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dwight and Elizabeth Spearman; and brother-in-law, Bill Graham.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy Harper and Rev. Dalton Eason officiating. A graveside service will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday evening, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Survivors include her children, Carole Spearman Townsend (Alan) of Sulligent, Jim Spearman of Sulligent, and Mary Spearman Buchanan (George) of Hoover; her grandchildren, Will Townsend of Sulligent, Collier Townsend (Elizabeth) of Nashville, Tenn., Katherine Buchanan, Whit Buchanan, and Alex Buchanan of Hoover; her brother, Dr. William C. Box (Lucy) of Sulligent; a sister-in-law, Nell Spearman Graham of Albertville; 12 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends; and a special family friend, Lula Bell Broyles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o James Earl Hall, 5717 Buck Jackson Road, Sulligent, AL 35596; The James W. and Sarah Jo Box Spearman Endowed Scholarship at Auburn University, Auburn University Foundation, 317 South College St., Auburn, AL 36849; or to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 18, 2020