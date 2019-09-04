|
TUSCALOOSA – Sarah S. Crocker, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died September 2, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, Ga. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the family home in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019