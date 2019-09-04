Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
At the family home
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sarah S. Crocker Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Sarah S. Crocker, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died September 2, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, Ga. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the family home in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019
