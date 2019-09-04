|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Sarah Stephens Crocker, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Mrs. Crocker is the mother of Phillip and Deanna Crocker, Chuck and Dawn Crocker; and grandmother to Cade, and Shelbi.
The funeral will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, Griffin, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days of Tuscaloosa Adult Daycare.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Sarah S. Crocker by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019