Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Savana AnnMarie Sanders

Savana AnnMarie Sanders Obituary
GORDO - Savana AnnMarie Sanders, age 27, and unborn infant son, Brett Wesson Sanders, of Gordo, Ala., died December 22, 2019 in Tuscaloosa County. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Chapel Cemetery, Gordo with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation was Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Henry Sanders.
Survivors include her father, William Lewis Sanders; and mother, Mary Ann Jones Sanders ; sister, Kayla Victoria Sanders (James Austin Stringer); brother, Joshua Eric Henry Sanders; grandparents, Mary Johnson (Freddie), James Richard Jones, Reoma Sanders and Lewis Sanders (Francis); uncles, Richard Jones (Amy), James Jones, John Jones and Daniel Sanders; great-uncle, Jim Sanders (Sue); aunts, Stacey Thomas, Leisa Cook (James), Amanda Briseno (Nick) and Monica Garcia.
Savana was born January 27, 1992 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She was an LPN and worked at Reform Elementary School as a school nurse and also at Glen Haven Health and Rehab in Northport, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be James Austin Stringer, Tyler Andrew Jones, Michael Langley, Dylan Colt Wilson, Richard Jones and Danny Earl Jones.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
