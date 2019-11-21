|
TUSCALOOSA Seale Lee Nicholson, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on November 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rector David Meginniss and Rev. Hoyt Winslett officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Evan Nicholson, Jr.; and by her parents, Seale Youngblood Lee and William Joseph Lee. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Lee Wells, Margaret Lee Gholston; and brothers, William Joseph Lee, Jr and Henry Lowndes Lee; grandchild, Tandy Nicholson, Jr.
Seale was born on January 18, 1930 in Union Springs, Alabama. She graduated from Union Springs High School and attended Auburn University. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She loved playing bridge with her friends and was a member of several clubs.
Seale loved her family dearly and is survived by her children, Jane Pruett Fiorella (Jack), William Andrew Pruett (Ginia), Henry Stewart Pruett (Elizabeth), Tandy Barrett Nicholson (Shanda) and Linda Morton (Bob); grandchildren, Kristin Fiorella (Adam Wiscomb), Londa Overbeck (Ryan), Rad Pruett (Fran), Katherine Pugh (Roland), Harry Pruett (Megan), Magda Pelzer (Felix) and Leslie Anne Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Mia and Cayden Overbeck, Radford, William and Henry Pruett, Elizabeth and Virginia Pugh, Frances and Chisolm Pelzer, Luke and Ellie Nicholson.
Pallbearers will be Rad Pruett, Harry Pruett, William Blakeney, George Blakeney, Jon Blakeney and Roland Pugh III.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. N., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 21, 2019