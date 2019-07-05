|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Segail Irwin Friedman, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 1, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Westervelt Warner Chapel at First Presbyterian Church with Joe Scrivner officiating. A reception is to follow after the service in the chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Moore and Alma Josephine Jordan Irwin, and her husband of 50 years, Morris Victor Friedman.
Segail is survived by her daughter, Lynda Friedman O'Brien (Scotty) of Duncanville, Ala.; son, Scott Irwin Friedman (Cynthia) of Waynesboro, Va.; and grandchildren, Grant Morris Friedman and Madelyn Corinn Friedman of Waynesboro, Va., and Matthew Patrick O'Brien of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 900 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or to the .
Her family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care she received from the DCH CICU nurses.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 5, 2019