Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
The Westervelt Warner Chapel at First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Segail Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Segail Irwin Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Segail Irwin Friedman Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Segail Irwin Friedman, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 1, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Westervelt Warner Chapel at First Presbyterian Church with Joe Scrivner officiating. A reception is to follow after the service in the chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Moore and Alma Josephine Jordan Irwin, and her husband of 50 years, Morris Victor Friedman.
Segail is survived by her daughter, Lynda Friedman O'Brien (Scotty) of Duncanville, Ala.; son, Scott Irwin Friedman (Cynthia) of Waynesboro, Va.; and grandchildren, Grant Morris Friedman and Madelyn Corinn Friedman of Waynesboro, Va., and Matthew Patrick O'Brien of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 900 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or to the .
Her family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care she received from the DCH CICU nurses.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now