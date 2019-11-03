|
REFORM - Selwyn Clyde "Junior" Abrams, Jr., age 85, of Reform, Ala., passed away November 01, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Hall and Rev. Randy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Jean Abrams; his parents S.C. Abrams, Sr. and Annie A. Keasler Abrams; brothers, Aubon Abrams, Vernice Abrams (Mable), Milton Abrams (Ellen), J.D. Abrams (Margarite) and Dewey Abrams (Mary); two nieces and four nephews.
Survivors include four step-children, eight step-grandchildren, 20 step-great-grandchildren and six step-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Abrams of Mobile, Ala.; three nieces, six nephews, and many great- and great- great- nieces and nephews.
Junior was born December 27, 1933 in Reform, Alabama to the late S.C. Abrams, Sr. and Annie Alabama Keasler Abrams. He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, a retired farmer and owner and operator of Abrams Auto Garage and Body Shop.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Gary Manning, 401 1st St. N. Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 3, 2019