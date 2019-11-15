|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle, Seth Aaron Dickey of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was 30 years old.
Seth was born in Tuscaloosa on August 8, 1989. He is a 2007 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, and attended the University of Alabama.
Seth was a kind and loving person. He pulled for the Crimson Tide, was an avid fantasy football competitor, and boxing fan. He also loved playing with his 150 lb. black Briard dog, Bert. Seth worked at Regions Bank and was an active volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Junior Achievement. He enjoyed hanging out with his "little brother" Eli Marshall.
Seth leaves behind his parents, Robin and Rick Dickey; his brother, Scott Dickey (Joanne); nieces, Anna Grace and Lexie Dickey; grandmothers, Margie Dickey and Ann Guice; uncles, Wayne Dickey (Pat), Dane Dickey, Mike Dickey (Melody), Mitchell Guice (Tina); aunt, Pam Dorsett (Chris); godparents, Steve and Debbie Taylor; and many cousins and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Oscar B. Dickey and Robert L. Guice, Jr.
Seth's life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., preceded by visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama, 2721 6th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019