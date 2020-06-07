Sharon Hart Wise
TUSCALOOSA - Sharon Hart Wise, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband, Gary M. Wise; her brothers, Jerry L. Hart (Linda) and Terry L. Hart (Rhonda); three nieces, one nephew, and her beloved cat, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Hart.
Sharon was born in Boonville, Ind. She received her undergraduate degree in English from the University of Evansville and her master's degree from the University of Alabama. She retired after 25+ years of service for the State of Alabama as a social worker for The Department of Human Resources.
Sharon was smart, kind, and tough. She always had a calming effect on people. Being around her, life just seemed to slow down, and talking to her, any problems you had would just melt away. Her passion was gardening. She dedicated much of her time to her yard and gardens and adding whimsical art to her fences. Sharon was not one for gatherings, but hoped one day for friends to raise a glass in her honor and celebrate life with, as she would say, "Peace, Love and Understanding."
If so inclined, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy or The Audubon Society.
"I honor the place in you which is of love, of truth, of light, and of peace. When you are in that place in you and I am in that place in me, we are one."





Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
June 6, 2020
THE WORLD IS A LITTLE SADDER PLACE TODAY. PRAYERS FOR GARY AND FAMILY.
BILL HULLETT
