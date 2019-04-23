Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
For more information about
Sharon Tremlett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Tremlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Tremlett


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Lynn Tremlett Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Sharon Lynn Tremlett, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 at home with her husband and sons. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dan Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, brothers, Larry R. Weaver and Theren C. Weaver.
Survivors include her husband, Harley Tremlett of Tuscaloosa, Ala., sons, Michael Tremlett (Belinda) and Brian Tremlett (Millie) of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Sharon Rose Mansell of Dixon, Tenn.; grandchildren, William Tremlett (Hannah) of Enterprise, Ala., Matthew Tremlett of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Savanna Tremlett of Nashville, Tenn. and Carson Tremlett of Nashville, Tenn.
Pallbearers will be Michael Tremlett, Brian Tremlett, William Tremlett, Matthew Tremlett and Gordon Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Rivers, Bill Strickland and her Phifer family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now