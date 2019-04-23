|
TUSCALOOSA - Sharon Lynn Tremlett, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 at home with her husband and sons. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dan Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, brothers, Larry R. Weaver and Theren C. Weaver.
Survivors include her husband, Harley Tremlett of Tuscaloosa, Ala., sons, Michael Tremlett (Belinda) and Brian Tremlett (Millie) of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Sharon Rose Mansell of Dixon, Tenn.; grandchildren, William Tremlett (Hannah) of Enterprise, Ala., Matthew Tremlett of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Savanna Tremlett of Nashville, Tenn. and Carson Tremlett of Nashville, Tenn.
Pallbearers will be Michael Tremlett, Brian Tremlett, William Tremlett, Matthew Tremlett and Gordon Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Rivers, Bill Strickland and her Phifer family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2019