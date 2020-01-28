|
TUSCALOOSA - Sheila Ann Banks Duncan, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on January 24, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Cottondale Church of Christ with Pastor Jason Moore officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glady Oqaria Banks and James Wilson Banks; brother, Joe Banks; nephew, Eric Bosch Banks; and Baby Boy Banks.
Survivors include her husband, Wade Othine Duncan; son, Charles Lindley Hedrick, Jr.; sister, Kathy Denise Banks; brothers, Wade Banks (Brenda) and Joe Lindsey Banks; grandchildren, Aaron Seth Hedrick and James Dalton Hedrick.
Pallbearers will be Todd Williamson, Charles Hedrick, Seth Hedrick, Dalton Hedrick, Jamie Banks and Joe Lindsey Banks.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020