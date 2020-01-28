|
TUSCALOOSA - Sheila Averette Springer, age 68, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 23, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Grace Church, 2112 Hargrove Rd East, with Pastor Ben Talmadge officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Troy C. Averette; and mother Willyne G. Averette.
Survivors include her daughter, Erin Guin (Jonathan) of Tuscaloosa; sister, Troi Lane Wallace (Randy) of Northport; niece, Hadley Leach of Boston, Mass.; and nephew, Cody Elmore (Tulip) of Orange Beach; grandchildren, Daniel Guin, Rachel Guin and William Guin.
Sheila grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on a small farm, the younger of two children. Sheila loved to ride horses and get into mischief with friends; she was always the life of the party. Sheila graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1969 and worked as a secretary for an Insurance firm, and later, the University of Alabama. She retired in 2008 after over twenty years of service. She married Bill Springer in 1980 and their daughter was born a few years later. Sheila was very proud of her daughter Erin, and considered her to be her greatest treasure.
Honorary pallbearers are Dianne Gentry, Beth Brooks, Ken and Rita Richardson, the staff at Regency Retirement Village and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020