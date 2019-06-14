|
ALICEVILLE - Sheila Faye Rush, age 64, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away June 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Rodney Hedrick officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Edgar Rush; brothers-in-law, Dennis Rush and Jerry Heath Rush; her parents; sister, Martha Glynn Bookout; and stepfather, Roy Bowens.
Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Mayhew (Mark); son, Nicholas ""Nick"" Rush (Gail); brothers, Charles Gerald Wheeles and Bert Lee Wheeles (Linda); six grandchildren, Johnmesha Mayhew, Jamie Caples, Zahkariah Manning, Cameron Rush, Kylar Rush and Karleigh Rush; two great-grandchildren, Zaiden Mayhew and Jaden Lewis; stepmother, Jackie Bowens; stepsister, Julie Mathis (Quincy); sister-in-law, Hope Terry (Bill); brother-in-law, Jerome Rush; aunt, Ruby Horsely (James); uncle, Bud Finch; a number of nieces and nephews.
Sheila was born January 27, 1955 in Talladega, Alabama to the late Robert Gerald Wheeles and Nellie Sue Webster Wheeles. She was a member of Aliceville Family Worship Center and a retired lunchroom worker for the Pickens County Board of Education.
Honorary Pallbearers are employees of Amedisys Home Health, Pickens County Ambulance Service, Dr. Dale Robbins and DaVita Dialysis.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019