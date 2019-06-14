Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Faye Rush


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila Faye Rush Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Sheila Faye Rush, age 64, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away June 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Rodney Hedrick officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Edgar Rush; brothers-in-law, Dennis Rush and Jerry Heath Rush; her parents; sister, Martha Glynn Bookout; and stepfather, Roy Bowens.
Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Mayhew (Mark); son, Nicholas ""Nick"" Rush (Gail); brothers, Charles Gerald Wheeles and Bert Lee Wheeles (Linda); six grandchildren, Johnmesha Mayhew, Jamie Caples, Zahkariah Manning, Cameron Rush, Kylar Rush and Karleigh Rush; two great-grandchildren, Zaiden Mayhew and Jaden Lewis; stepmother, Jackie Bowens; stepsister, Julie Mathis (Quincy); sister-in-law, Hope Terry (Bill); brother-in-law, Jerome Rush; aunt, Ruby Horsely (James); uncle, Bud Finch; a number of nieces and nephews.
Sheila was born January 27, 1955 in Talladega, Alabama to the late Robert Gerald Wheeles and Nellie Sue Webster Wheeles. She was a member of Aliceville Family Worship Center and a retired lunchroom worker for the Pickens County Board of Education.
Honorary Pallbearers are employees of Amedisys Home Health, Pickens County Ambulance Service, Dr. Dale Robbins and DaVita Dialysis.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now