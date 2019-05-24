Services Memory Chapel Funeral Home 2200 Skyland Blvd East Tuscaloosa , AL 35405 (205) 553-1430 Memorial service 11:00 AM Memory Chapel Funeral Home 2200 Skyland Blvd East Tuscaloosa , AL 35405 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Hocutt-Remington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Rittenberry Hocutt-Remington

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers TUSCALOOSA - Sheila Rittenberry Hocutt-Remington passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 67 in her home in Tuscaloosa. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Kevin McKenzie officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

She was born on February 3, 1952, in Tuscaloosa. Sheila was the oldest of four siblings. It is often said that the first-born child of a family sets the stage for the other children. As the first-born child, Sheila became her parents' star child. Her parents encouraged her to be a role model for her brother and two sisters and to lead them. This responsibility struck a note with Sheila, and she did not take this roll lightly. Not only was Sheila a leader and a scholar, but she was also responsible, confident, self-disciplined, motivated and compassionate.

Sheila is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, Wayne Craig Remington; and her daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hocutt; both reside in Tuscaloosa. Sheila is also survived by her youngest sister, Sally Tucker (Lee) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents Frank and Elizabeth Rittenbery; her brother, Gary Rittenberry; and her sister, Sandra Rittenberry McKenzie.

After graduating from Tuscaloosa High School in 1970, she knew that she wanted to be a teacher. She received her BS in 1973 from the University of Alabama in Education and then completed her master's degree in Education in 1975. Sheila began teaching American Government and Economics at Brookwood High School in 1973 and continued for 43 years. Over three generations of students will remember her dedication and unique ability to inspire each to become an active citizen in his or her city, state, and country.

One of Sheila's greatest joys in life was to explore the world; she loved to travel. She shared this joy with her students by planning and organizing trips with them nationally and internationally. She expanded the horizons of her students who may not have otherwise had those opportunities. Throughout her life former students would come up to her and thank her for opening the world to them; this gave her joy. Also, Sheila and her family opened their home to international students. Her influence on young people was international.

While she was teaching she became an active member of the Alabama Education Association (AEA). She first served as president of the Tuscaloosa County Education Association in 1980. In 1984, she was elected to the AEA board of directors and served for 15 years. Sheila was elected president of the Alabama Education Association and served as president from 2015 to 2017 in Montgomery. She was elected to the Teachers Hall of Fame in 2008. She was a member of a variety of professional and civic organizations. In addition, she received multiple honors and awards for excellent contributions relating to educational initiatives.

A notable talent that will resonate with family, friends, students, and co-workers was Sheila's unique ability to connect with everyone she met. From the classroom to the boardroom, to her personal relationships with family and friends, Sheila made every person she knew feel that his or her opinion mattered. She made every person feel that they had value and what they thought was important. She wanted people to know that he or she could improve their world. Finally, Sheila had the most wonderful sense of humor. To laugh with Sheila was a gift. Her laugh was full of warmth and joy. You were a fantastic leader, and you did set the example for many to become engaged in making a difference. You made a difference in the world, and all who knew and loved you will miss you. Yes, Sheila, you were the star child.

Honorary pallbearers are Celeste Harden Dry, Jeff Daniel, Gary Remington, Heath McKenzie (nephew), Les Martin, Billy Stapler, Thad Fitzpatrick, Jackie Norton Emplaincourt, Monica Washington, and Charlene McCoy.

Honorary pallbearers are Celeste Harden Dry, Jeff Daniel, Gary Remington, Heath McKenzie (nephew), Les Martin, Billy Stapler, Thad Fitzpatrick, Jackie Norton Emplaincourt, Monica Washington, and Charlene McCoy.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Frank Rittenberry Scholarship at Brookwood High School. Please contact Kim Barnett (205-342-2777) at 12205 George Richman Parkway, Brookwood, AL, 35444.