1/1
Shelvia Jean "Cricket" Comer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelvia Jean "Cricket" Comer
Tuscaloosa - Shelvia Jean "Cricket" Comer, age 57 of Tuscaloosa, passed away on September 11, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Buhl Church of God with Rev. David Blakney officiating. Magnolia Chapel South is in charge of arrangements.
She is preceded in death by her father; Simon Comer, grandparents; John and Nancy Comer and Harvey and Louivenna Goins, brother-in-law; Joe Riggs.
Survivors include her Mother; Betty Coldiron Comer, her boyfriend; Joe Nogueras, daughters; Amanada Mays Tucker, Ashley Rammel (Carl), sisters; Betty Riggs, Lynda Ammons (Michael), Brenda Green (Jeff), brothers; Simon Comer (Mymsye), Raymond Comer (Sheila), grandchildren; Christa Sansom, CJ, Jax, and Linc Rammel, great granddaughter; Kinsley.
Though life presented you with many health challenges you pressed forward keeping and sharing the faith of what Jesus had done for you. May your perserverance inspire us, your strength fill us and your belief in God redeeming all that is broken, unjust and devastating carry us through this loss and our own difficulties as we long for the day of our own.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved