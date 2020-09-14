Shelvia Jean "Cricket" Comer

Tuscaloosa - Shelvia Jean "Cricket" Comer, age 57 of Tuscaloosa, passed away on September 11, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Buhl Church of God with Rev. David Blakney officiating. Magnolia Chapel South is in charge of arrangements.

She is preceded in death by her father; Simon Comer, grandparents; John and Nancy Comer and Harvey and Louivenna Goins, brother-in-law; Joe Riggs.

Survivors include her Mother; Betty Coldiron Comer, her boyfriend; Joe Nogueras, daughters; Amanada Mays Tucker, Ashley Rammel (Carl), sisters; Betty Riggs, Lynda Ammons (Michael), Brenda Green (Jeff), brothers; Simon Comer (Mymsye), Raymond Comer (Sheila), grandchildren; Christa Sansom, CJ, Jax, and Linc Rammel, great granddaughter; Kinsley.

Though life presented you with many health challenges you pressed forward keeping and sharing the faith of what Jesus had done for you. May your perserverance inspire us, your strength fill us and your belief in God redeeming all that is broken, unjust and devastating carry us through this loss and our own difficulties as we long for the day of our own.



