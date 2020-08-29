Sherry Colburn Snyder
Tuscaloosa - Sherry Colburn Snyder, age 65, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa with Pastors Dr. Rhett G. Payne, Rev. Brandon Bates, and Rev. Richard Vise officiating. For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be recorded and will be available via the Trinity Presbyterian website. There will be no visitation for the service. A private burial service will be held prior to the memorial service.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Betty Colburn, Holt, Ala.; and in-laws Bobby and Wynona Snyder, Coker, Ala.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bobby "Butch" Snyder; her sons, David Snyder (Andrea), Ben Snyder (Mary Frances) and Mark Snyder; grandchildren, Ruby Snyder, Dylan Snyder, Nora Snyder and Benji Snyder; sister, Janet Davis Whitley; and brothers, Danny Colburn (Jane) and Terry Colburn (Glenda).
Sherry was born in Tuscaloosa on July 13, 1955. She was an active member of Holt Baptist Church and a graduate of Holt High School class of 1973. In 1976 she married her high school sweetheart "Butch" and upon his graduation from UA in 1977 they moved to Mississippi where they remained for 29 years before returning to Tuscaloosa in 2006. While in Mississippi, Sherry worked in various positions for First Presbyterian Church of Meridian. In addition to her primary role as church secretary, she also served on multiple occasions as the interim Youth Leader and was active in all Church activities. Sons David, Ben, and Mark were all born and raised in Mississippi and were one of the great joys of her life. Sherry was gifted in the art of hospitality and her home was a place where all were welcomed and loved. Sherry was greatly loved by all who had the chance to get to know her.
Shortly after returning to Tuscaloosa in 2006, Sherry was diagnosed with a brain tumor that resulted in several brain surgeries and 13 years of follow up treatment and care. During this time she was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa and remained active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Despite her many medical difficulties, she never complained. Sherry retained her servant heart and positive, outgoing attitude until the very end. She will be remembered by family and friends as one whose presence would brighten up any room.
The family would like to extend a most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Louis B. Nabors of UAB and to Drs. Ben and Cindy Lucy of Tuscaloosa for their unwavering love, support, and compassionate care during Sherry's time of illness.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Meridian, Miss., or to Trinity Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
