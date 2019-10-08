|
COKER - Sherry D. Cabaniss, age 57, of Coker, Ala., died October 6, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Big Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Waddell and Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Virney Trull; stepmother, Clara Mae Trull; and two brothers, Dale Crowell and Thomas Wayth Trull. Survivors include her husband, Frankie Cabaniss; daughter, Laura Thomas (Michael); sons, Chris Burgess (Paige) and Jon Burgess; mother, Jane O'Neal Trull Bailey; brothers, Ricky Trull, Joe Trull (Agnes) and William Earl Crowell; five grandchildren, Landon, Reid and Bently Burgess and Hayden and Kylee Thomas; and special friend, Jennifer Madden.
Sherry was born October 13, 1961 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was a member of Indian Lake Baptist Church in Northport and an employee of Alabama Chiropractic and Spine Care in Northport, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Heath Trull, Harold Trull, Landon Burgess, Hayden Thomas, Timmy Crowell and James Randall Trull.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Alabama Chiropractic and Spine Care and Eagles Wings.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Eagles Wings, 12379 Eagles Wings Drive, Coker, AL 35452 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 8, 2019