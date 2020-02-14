|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Sherry D. Whitt, age 51, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 3, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Akron with Rev. Billy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Akron Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020