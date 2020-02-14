Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Akron, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Akron, AL
View Map

Sherry D. Whitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry D. Whitt Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Sherry D. Whitt, age 51, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 3, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Akron with Rev. Billy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Akron Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -