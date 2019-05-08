TUSCALOOSA – Sherry Earwood Montgomery, age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Friday, May 3, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Montgomery.

Survivors include her daughters, Katherine McKissick (William), Sarah Morrison (Jason Bell) and Alicia Averette; son, Marc Montgomery; sister, Susan Earwood Reid (Dennis); parents, Amos Wailon and Betty Earwood; and grandchildren, Audrey Grace Morrison, Robert Lynn Morrison, Anna Kathryn Morrison, David Elijah Morrison, Kristian Blake Averette, Elizabeth Leigh Averette and Addison Cole Averette.

Mrs. Sherry Montgomery was born to loving parents who continue to faithfully serve the Lord, so she treasured her faith in Jesus above all else throughout her life. Her family takes solace in the meeting of their mother with Jesus and in her eternal reunion with the love of her life--her beloved husband, Robert--of whom she was married 24 years. Sherry was committed to serving her children and grandchildren with love and kindness. While she adored her children, she deeply cherished the precious time she spent with her grandchildren. Those who know and love Sherry knew well her warm, infectious smile and the mischievous twinkle in her captivating baby blue eyes. She never went anywhere without wearing a smile. It was her ever-cheerful spirit that welcomed people daily into the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe where she worked with her daughters and enjoyed brightening people's day with love and beauty. Sherry lived to bring cheer to those around her and valued the time she spent walking in faith with her church small group.

Pallbearers will be Adam Reid, Don Wright, Dennis Harkey, Phil Campbell, Jason Hughes, Jeff Hughes and Chase Haynes.

Honorary pallbearers are Kristian Averette, Robbie Morrison, John Reid, Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe staff and the First Methodist Singles Together Small Group. Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 8 to May 9, 2019