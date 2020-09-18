Sherry Elaine Mack McClydeTuscaloosa - Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home announces the passing of Mrs. Sherry Elaine Mack McClyde age 67.Sherry Elaine McClyde was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama September 29, 1952 to Sylvester Prewitt and Evelyn Mack.Sherry confessed her belief in Christ at a tender age and united with Saint John AME Church, where she participated in various auxiliaries. Just to mention a few as a choir member. Sherry enjoyed singing praise to God, Sunday School Teacher, Culinary Department, and (YPD) Young People Department.Sherry furthered her education while attending Stillman College with a Bachelor Degree in Education and a minor in Science.Sherry met the love of her life Charles and they became one in united holy matrimony until death did them part, Sept. 15, 2020. Together they became the proud parents of two boys. Her family was important to her; Sherry took great pride in shepherding their growth and development.Sherry reunited with her mother, Evelyn Mack Jones; father, Sylvester Prewitt; brothers: Walter Whitfield, Kenneth Cabbil, and Lonnie Mack, mother-in-law, Annie Pearl McClyde; brother-in-law, Jeffery McClyde; aunts, uncles and cousins.Sherry was and will be remembered as a devoted loving and caring wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and niece. To know Sherry was to love her, her quiet demeanor, her sense of humor and her beautiful smile. Fishing, sport and traveling were Sherry's favorites.Precious memories will continue to live in the heart of her loving husband, Charles L. McClyde Jr.; sons: Charles R. McClyde and Timothy O. McClyde; caring sister and brother in law: Pamela (John) Nero, Jr.; brothers: George (Barbara) Whitfield, and Gary (Vicky) Whitfield; brothers in law: Isaac (Nina) Walls, Sedrick (Wendy) McClyde, and Earnest Walls; sister-in-law: Terri Lynn (Donnie) Moore; special nephews: Chris Hill, Brad Hill and Kerry Whitfield; special nieces: Tavosha McClyde, Victoria Lewis and Monoe Burns; a special uncle and aunt, Johnnie (Lois) Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Community Viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside Services: Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 11:30 a.m. at Memory Hill Gardens. Cousin, Rev. Frederick Latham, officiating.These services are licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. under the direction of National Licensed Funeral Director 04395 Danny R. Steele.