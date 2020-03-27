Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Shirley A. Campbell

Shirley A. Campbell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Shirley A. Campbell, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 23, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Private graveside services were held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Vial Fontenot officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Nelson Campbell; father, Edison L. Andrews; mother, Annie L. Andrews; and sister, Barbara White.
Survivors include her two sons, Edmond N. Campbell and Phillip A. Campbell.
Born January 24, 1936 in Fairfax, Ala., she also lived in Monroeville, Ala. and Thomasville, Ala. before moving with her family to Tuscaloosa in 7th grade. She lived the rest of her life in Tuscaloosa, raising two sons and running Campbell & Associates with her husband, Nelson. She was active at Forest Lake Baptist Church and then at First Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers are doctors, nurses and staff at DCH Regional Medical Center, Aspire Rehab Center and Heritage Healthcare & Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.act.alz.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 27, 2020
