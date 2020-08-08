GORDO - Shirley Ann Wilson, age 83, of Gordo, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Springhill Cemetery in the Moore's Bridge community with Rev. Ramsey O'Daniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service in the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lesley "Buddy" Wilson, Sr.; her parents; brother, Robert Fowler and infant brother, Teddy Fowler.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheryl Dean; son, Chuck Wilson (Shelly); three grandchildren, Leslie Albright (Jamey), Jessica Wilson and Haley Wilson Jones (Justin); and four great-grandchildren, Anley Albright, Chase Albright, Mallory Morrison and Marley Crow.

Shirley was born August 10, 1936 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Edwin Fowler and Jessie Mosley Fowler. She was a retired employee of Bell South.

Pallbearers will be Boyd Stripling, Paul Wilson, Dustin Montgomery, Casey Clay, Craig Martin and Jeremy Albright.

Honorary pallbearers are employees of Alabama Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa, 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.







