1/
Shirley Ann Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDO - Shirley Ann Wilson, age 83, of Gordo, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Springhill Cemetery in the Moore's Bridge community with Rev. Ramsey O'Daniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lesley "Buddy" Wilson, Sr.; her parents; brother, Robert Fowler and infant brother, Teddy Fowler.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheryl Dean; son, Chuck Wilson (Shelly); three grandchildren, Leslie Albright (Jamey), Jessica Wilson and Haley Wilson Jones (Justin); and four great-grandchildren, Anley Albright, Chase Albright, Mallory Morrison and Marley Crow.
Shirley was born August 10, 1936 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Edwin Fowler and Jessie Mosley Fowler. She was a retired employee of Bell South.
Pallbearers will be Boyd Stripling, Paul Wilson, Dustin Montgomery, Casey Clay, Craig Martin and Jeremy Albright.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Alabama Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa, 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Springhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved