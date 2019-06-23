Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Shirley Crocker Brown

Shirley Crocker Brown Obituary
HELENA – Shirley Crocker Brown, age 83, of Helena, Ala., died June 20, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Mark Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be today, March 23, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen B. Brown; mother, Lillie Leake Crocker; and father, Russell Luther Crocker.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Brown Kealer (Randall); sister, Sue Crocker Liming; brothers, Russell Crocker (Linda) and Ronald Crocker (Doris); brothers-in-law, James Brown (Lana) and Hugh Liming (Amy); and all of her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley was born in Batesville, Miss. in 1936 and raised in a very close, loving family. After moving to Memphis, Tenn., she graduated from Whitehaven High School, Class of 1954.
She was a professional cosmetologist for 41 years. She enjoyed the long term friendships of her coworkers and patrons. While in Memphis, Tenn., she met and married the love of her life, Steve Brown. She was a devoted wife for over 62 years.
As a Sunday school teacher and active member of Rice's Valley Baptist Church in Northport, Ala. and later as an active member of Burgess Road Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla., she has left a legacy of faithfulness, commitment and love for her savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.
She truly enjoyed spending time with all of her family members as often as possible.
Pallbearers will be Alan Liming, Kevin Liming, Kelon Crocker, Aaron Crain, Austin Taylor and Adam Liming.
Honorary pallbearers are Mickey Crocker and Michael Crocker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Burgess Road Baptist Church or the Gideons.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 23, 2019
