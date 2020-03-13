Home

Shirley Faye Davis

Shirley Faye Davis Obituary
NORTHPORT - Shirley Faye Davis, age 64, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 8, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Enoch Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Massey officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020
