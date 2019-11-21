|
|
NORTHPORT - Shirley James Ray, age 80, Northport, Ala., passed away November 19, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Drew Dockery and Bro. Jerry Skinner officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wayne McDaniel; father, Lloyd James; and mother, Ora Kizzire James.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Ray of Northport, Ala.; daughters, Robin Michelle McDaniel, Connie Ray Stokes (John) and Kim Ray Satcher (Mark); brother, Kenneth "Buddy" James (Pat); grandchildren, Zachary Stokes (Brook), Mary Margaret Faust (Bobby), Harry Stokes, Gill Satcher and Meredith Satcher; great-grandchildren, Clark Stokes and Ford Stokes; and nephew, Richard James ( Crystal).
Shirley loved the Lord and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed, but she is now with Jesus.
Pallbearers will be Zach and Brook Stokes, Bobby and Mary Margaret Faust, Harry Stokes, Gill Satcher, Meredith Satcher and Richard James.
Honorary pallbearers are Valley View Baptist Church Bible study classes, and her wonderful, loving caregivers: Terri Terry, Carolyn McCanstry, Debra Carson, Myra Jackson and Rose Boulevard Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Days Adult Care.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 21, 2019