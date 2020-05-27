Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Little Morris


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Little Morris Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Shirley Little Morris, age 59, died May 21, 2020, peacefully at home due to complications from congenital heart disease.
She was preceded in death by her father, Byron Morris, Jr.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Sarah Catherine Morris and Samuel Byron Morris; her mother, Shirley Little Morris; two sisters, Anne Morris Carter and Nancy Neva Morris; her niece, Evelyn Carter Beaman (Jarod); and nephew, Curry Byron Carter.
Shirley was born on July 30, 1960, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Tuscaloosa Academy, attended The University Alabama where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She ultimately earned her nursing degree from Samford University in Birmingham. Shirley's compassionate care for others influenced her lifelong career in nursing, and she was currently Executive Director of Alabama Hospice Care.
There will be a private memorial service in her memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alabama Hospice Care located at 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now