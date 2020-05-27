|
TUSCALOOSA - Shirley Little Morris, age 59, died May 21, 2020, peacefully at home due to complications from congenital heart disease.
She was preceded in death by her father, Byron Morris, Jr.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Sarah Catherine Morris and Samuel Byron Morris; her mother, Shirley Little Morris; two sisters, Anne Morris Carter and Nancy Neva Morris; her niece, Evelyn Carter Beaman (Jarod); and nephew, Curry Byron Carter.
Shirley was born on July 30, 1960, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Tuscaloosa Academy, attended The University Alabama where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She ultimately earned her nursing degree from Samford University in Birmingham. Shirley's compassionate care for others influenced her lifelong career in nursing, and she was currently Executive Director of Alabama Hospice Care.
There will be a private memorial service in her memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alabama Hospice Care located at 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2020