Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Shirley Bunch
Wake
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Funeral service
Following Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Shirley Mary Marchand Bunch


1934 - 2019
Shirley Mary Marchand Bunch Obituary
NORTHPORT - Shirley Mary Marchand Bunch passed peacefully at age 85 surrounded by family members on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vernon Edward "Eddie" Bunch; her three children, Richard Bunch (Ellen), Gayle Wills (Tom), and Ross Bunch (Cheryl); her brother, Forest Marchand (Irma); and her seven grandchildren, Brandon Bunch (Marie), Leslie Bunch, Lee Arica Mentzer (Chris), Thomas Wills (Kate), Cooper Bunch (Megan), Carter Bunch and Tanner Bunch; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly Wills, Sadie Wills, Isaac Mentzer, Andrew Mentzer and Amelie Ellen Bunch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lela and Stanley Marchand; and brother, Stanley Marchand, Jr.
Shirley was born in New Orleans, La. on September 30, 1934 and married Eddie at the early age of 17. She and Eddie lived in Washington, D.C. where Eddie was stationed while serving in the United States Air Force. Shortly thereafter, she and Eddie moved to Houma, Louisiana where they resided most of their lives.
Shirley was an intelligent, beautiful woman, a wonderful mother and wife, an excellent cook, self-accomplished pianist, and gifted seamstress. She was very outgoing and loved Mardi Gras, music, dancing, and having beignets with coffee at the Café DuMonde. Shirley had a very giving heart and was always concerned about the welfare of others. She always tried to help people whenever she could. She raised her children as Christians and was always there for them when needed. Shirley will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Shirley's wonderful caregivers - Mike Blackburn, Brenda Montgomery and Sheila White, CNA. Also, our sincere appreciation is extended to Dr. Arti Pandey, the Amedisys Hospice organization, and the very professional and caring hospice nurses, Nickie Hammonds, R.N, and Jamie Robertson, R.N.
A wake will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st with funeral service immediately following.
Local arrangements are under the care of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 15, 2019
