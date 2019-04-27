|
McShan – Shirley Moorhead Simpson, age 74, of McShan, Ala., died April 26, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in the Stansel community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Bo" Yarbrough Simpson and her parents.
Survivors include her sons, William Douglass Simpson and Norman Ewell Simpson (Angela); sisters, Daisy Perrigin and Bartie Acton, both of Birmingham, Ala.; five grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Harrison, Shelby and Payton; two great-grandchildren, Neciea and Riyah and soon to be here Layklynn.
Shirley was born October 2, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Ira "Booster" Moorhead and Sara Ellen Coleman Moorhead. She was a member of the Baptist faith and a retired secretary for Wheeler Roofing and had been previously employed with Southern Printing and First United Methodist Church of Columbus, Miss.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family, going to her grandchildren's ball games, cooking and her time spent at the old home place in McShan, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Andy Milstead, Chipper Seymer, Harrison Simpson, Cole Ward, Zach Evans, Carter Lachney, Rick Ward and Scott Simpson.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Wheeler Roofing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019