BRANDON, MISS. - Shirley Pauline Hollis, age 74, of Brandon, Miss., formerly of Northport, Ala., passed away at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Danny Morales officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison Benjamin Starnes and Dora Mae Duncan Starnes; husband, Danny Larry Hollis; brothers, Junior Starnes, B. B. Starnes, and Raymond Starnes; and sisters, Bertha Sims and Gladys Lee.

Survivors include her sons, Richard "Rickey" Hollis (Judy DaLeen) and Larry Hollis; and grandchildren, Daniel Thomas Hollis and Cara Madison Hollis.

She was born May 19, 1946 in Cottondale, Ala. She was the youngest of six siblings that grew up in Tuscaloosa County, Ala. She married Danny Larry Hollis on March 14, 1965. They were members of Northport Church of Christ. She moved several times to be close to family; from Northport, Ala. to Vernon, Ala. to Gastonia, N.C. to Brookhaven, Miss., and finally to Brandon, Miss. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Cameron, Joseph Kottochade, Billy Starnes, Hal Pierce, D.J. Starnes and Danny Sims.

Honorary pallbearers are Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, Miss.









