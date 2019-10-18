|
|
BRANDON, MISS. - Sibyl Durrett Banks passed away October 10, 2019 at her home in Brandon, Miss. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Flowood, Miss. with Fr. Johnathan Kell officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Memory Hill Gardens, Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 1:00 p.m. Sunday October 20, 2019, with inurnment to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Joe Henry Banks; son, Albert Henry Banks; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Burch Banks; grandsons, David Victor Banks, Andrew Henry Banks and Joseph Harold Banks.
Other survivors include a brother, James T. Durrett; sisters-in-law, Rachel L. Durrett and Frances B. Riley; nephews, Brad Durrett, Kenneth Durrett, Ted Durrett, Alvan Durrett and John Durrett; nieces, Celeste Stough, Cheryl Greenwood, Leslie VanSlambrouck, Lindsey Mooneyham and LeAnne Durrett; several cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman T. Durrett and Cornelia "Neely" Drummond Durrett; her brothers, Henry Bradford Durrett and Brady Eatman Durrett; and sister, Mary Louise Durrett Lane.
She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Winnie A. Durrett and Lorine B. Barnett and brothers-in-law, Harold L. Riley, Clyde Barnett, and the Rev. John B. Lane.
She was a graduate of Greene County High School and salutatorian of the class of 1960. She was a graduate of Judson College, where she was a member of Phi Alpha Theta.
She had an interest in history and genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, and United Daughters of the Confederacy, Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society and Greene County Historical Society.
She had also been a member of Astra Study Club, Qui Vive Club, Tuscaloosa Music Club, Arts Club, and Red Hats Club. She served as a volunteer docent at the Gorgas House on the University of Alabama Campus and the Westervelt-Warner Museum of American Art.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors in the Beulah Community, Eutaw, Circlewood Baptist Church, and Members of the Organizations of which she was a member.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be most appreciative of donations to: St. Stephen's Reformed Episcopal Church, 5049 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232, Circlewood Baptist Church, 2201 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, Al 35405, or Beulah Baptist Church or Cemetery Fund c/o Jane Sellers 10743 County Road 191, Eutaw, AL 35462.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019