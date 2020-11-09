Sidney Johnny McCracken III

Ralph - Sidney Johnson "Johnny" McCracken III, age 71 of Ralph passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. There will be a memorial service November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Johnson, Jr. and Ann Hamner McCracken.

Mr. McCracken is survived by his daughters, Mary Margaret Rhodes and Johnna Arabi; son, Lee McCracken; sisters, Kay Presley, Sue Webster, Cecie Tanner-Robertson; brother, Ronald McCracken; and seven grandchildren.

Johnny was an active, lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He retired from BF Goodrich and was a hay farmer for the last few years. Johnny loved music and was well-known for his beautiful voice. He is dearly loved and deeply missed.



