Sidney Johnson "Johnny" McCracken III
Ralph - Sidney Johnson "Johnny" McCracken III, age 71 of Ralph passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. There will be a memorial service November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Johnson, Jr. and Ann Hamner McCracken.
Mr. McCracken is survived by his daughters, Mary Margaret Rhodes and Johnna Arabi; son, Lee McCracken; sisters, Kay Presley, Sue Webster, Cecie Tanner-Robertson; brother, Ronald McCracken; and seven grandchildren.
Johnny was an active, lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He retired from BF Goodrich and was a hay farmer for the last few years. Johnny loved music and was well-known for his beautiful voice. He is dearly loved and deeply missed.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you. May God give you peace and comfort.
Wanda and Curtis Day
September 4, 2020
I will miss Mr. Johnny's smile, wave, and cowboy hat in his white truck on Shiloh road or else where when he was cutting hay. I saw him quite often as he was out on my school bus route ( Bus# 30) somewhere.
My prayers are with his entire family at this difficult time. May God give you the strength to endure. Love, Mrs. Elaine Jackson
