Sidney W. Jackson Jr.

Luverne - Mr. Sidney W. Jackson "Jack" Jr., 95, a resident of Luverne, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The family held a private graveside service for Mr. Jackson on Saturday, December 5th, in Luverne Emmaus Cemetery with Rev. Darren Easter officiating and Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing.

Jack grew up in Petrey, Alabama, graduated from Luverne High School, and went on to attend the University of Alabama where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business. While at Alabama, he was the president of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and met the love of his life Bobbie. He also joined the ROTC, and later served in Germany following WWII. After his service, he became a successful and respected businessman in his community. He was an officer and owner of W.L. Petrey Wholesale Company, was a founder & board member of First Citizens Bank of Luverne, and a real estate developer. He was also honored to become a deacon of the Luverne First United Methodist Church. Jack continued to work at Petrey for over 60 years, making the round trip from Luverne to Petrey over 15,000 times.

Jack was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. He was a founder of Crenshaw Christian Academy in 1968, and strongly believed in a good education for his children. He also loved to have a good time. Jack was an avid golfer, world traveler, and loved all types of sporting events that involved football, basketball, or baseball.

Jack had a low key, but dynamic personality. He could light up a room without being flashy, and had a gift to make you feel welcome and wanted without being overbearing. The standard takeaways from those who met him was "the nicest man ever," "they don't make them like that anymore," "what a fine man," and "just a great guy." In his later years, he and his special friend, Mary West, loved to cook, go out, and spend time together, including Troy football games. He was close to his brother Jim, who was his across the street neighbor for over 50 years. They were known as the "best brothers ever," and every day they would work crossword puzzles, and Jim would exercise Jack, a great recipe for staying active 95 years.

People sought Jack's advice, which he would subtly parse out when least expected, the type of advice that would stick. He set the example for his family and friends by doing and giving, especially of his time, and by being the type of leader everyone should be. He was not a hurried or temperamental man. He was there for them, always, and he is still here and will be missed. He was, as they say, one of a kind.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie H. Jackson; parents, Sidney "Sid" Sr & Myra Petrey Jackson; and sister, Betty Gibson. He is survived by his four children, Lee Jackson Moncus, Celia Jackson (David) Partlow, Sidney W. (Alyson) Jackson III, and Leslie Jackson (Frank) Moody; twelve grandchildren, Sidney Petrey Bagwell, Leslie Moncus (Bowen) Chapman, Janie Lee Moody Moncus, Mary Jane Partlow (Branham) Moore, Beeson (Stephanie) Partlow, Jack (Sarah) Partlow, Cece Partlow, Maggie Partlow, Sidney W. (Lysa) Jackson IV, Sarah Haden Vance, Diana Katherine (Adam) Meter, Townsend Vance, and Susannah Jackson; six great-grandchildren; beloved brother, James "Jim" William Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

Active pallbearers were Sidney Jackson IV, Adam Meter, Beeson Partlow, Jack Partlow, Branham Moore, and Bowen Chapman.

The family would like to express their profound & deep gratitude to Mr. Jackson's caregivers, Angela Cowart, Martha Shepherd, Renetta Blair, and Mable Levens.

Any memorial donations may be made to the Luverne Public Library, 148 East Third Street, Luverne, Alabama 36049.



