|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Signa Cannon Morgan, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 18, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family and now resides in her Heavenly Home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Colby Mouchette and Rev. Penny Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed Morgan; parents, Floyd and Cora Cannon; brother, Charles Morgan Cannon; and infant great-grandson, Lucas Mouchette.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Skelton (Rick); son, William Carl Faulkner, Jr. (Mitzi Marsh Faulkner-deceased); grandchildren, Bryan Faulkner (Lea), William Corey "Beetle" Faulkner (Margaret), Kathryn Mouchette (Colby), Morgan Skelton and Rachel Hollingsworth (Ben); great-grandchildren, Alexis Elkins (Sam), Tyler and Mary Beth Faulkner, Cody Faulkner, and Lucy, Annie Ruth, Hazel, and Lewis Mouchette; special sister-in-law, Mary Anna Cannon; nephew, David Cannon; niece, Cheryl Wallace (Danny); and many other beloved extended family.
Signa was a delight to all who knew her! She worked for the City of Tuscaloosa Water Works for many years before going to work for her husband, Ed as a legal secretary. She and Ed enjoyed a special relationship and were married fifty-two years before his death. They enjoyed life together; they were avid travellers, sharp thinkers, competitive game players and huge lovers of their family and friends. Signa was known as Mammaw to her grandchildren and family; her legendary holiday feasts, her ever-present red lipstick and her contagious kindness and laughter became Mammaw trademarks that we all loved.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Faulkner, Corey Faulkner, Morgan Skelton, Ben Hollingsworth, David Cannon, Scott Taylor and Tyler Faulkner.
Honorary pallbearers are Rosemary Ingram and neighbors of Academy Drive and members of the Concord Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Methodist Church, 729 Paul Bryant Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019